During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on what his biggest pet peeve is of the current crop of wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

Putting themselves in mortal danger unnecessarily. I see these kids today do things that when your head is hitting at a trajectory straight down and you can’t control the bump your about to take. It’s solely on the guy getting you tucked or putting you in a hundred percent safe position. All it’s gonna take is to be in a hot arena or outdoors and somebody is sweating and your grip slip on somebody or something. I just feel like we’re heading towards somebody getting crippled really bad, and it scares the shit out of me. You can’t dial the business down, and I’m not saying we should go back to grabbing a headlock and working 20 minutes. It has already evolved to some high-impact stuff. I just wish guys would be as careful as they possibly could be with each other’s bodies every step of the way because I don’t want to see one of these kids get hurt, crippled, or doing something just because they think it’s spectacular. That’s a pet peeve of mine.

