During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on why he isn’t a fan of actors defeating established wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve never been a proponent of having actors come into our business, and they walk in from the entertainment industry so that we can be on Entertainment Tonight or we’re gonna be on whatever the entertainment show may be the next day or get press on ESPN. Our guys have to bow down to the frickin’ actors, and it’s always drove me crazy. Do you think it would hurt anything if a highly skilled wrestler beat an actor who was a third his size? I don’t think so. I think it would be easy to swallow. Notoriously, what ends up happening is whoever that celebrity is – our fans are there to watch wrestlers and wrestling. They’re not there to watch Kevin Federline or to see Jay Leno standing above Hulk Hogan with an armbar applied.

David Arquette is a really nice guy and very respectful. To see him in any fashion just survive being in the ring with one of our guys, it tests everything that we’re trying to do on a daily basis. Bruce has got to stay the course with the thought process, and I’m pretty sure no one is gonna agree with me as far as being right. But you can only prostitute yourself, your industry, and your business so many times and people start to look at you like, ‘Yeah, they got a plug on Entertainment Tonight. C’mon, man. I ain’t buying that. What a bunch of crap.’ So, do you end up long-term hurting the talent that has to perform this? Or is the short-term goal of getting on Entertainment Tonight on a 30-second spot worth it? Probably for somebody with a higher pay grade than me to answer, but who knows.