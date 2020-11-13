During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on the legacy of the Road Warriors. Here’s what he had to say:

I was kind of there from the beginning, and I saw the evolution of the Road Warriors as everyone did. Paul Ellering was a huge asset because he was a legitimate manager for those guys. He planned their travel, he planned their hotels, he planned their rental cars and all the things that they did. He was probably a big help in negotiating their contracts. Mike Hegestrand (Hawk) from day one – you figured out if Mike liked you, immediately you had a friend and a guy that would say what he thought to whoever he intended to say it to. He didn’t mince words. Joe (Animal) was the mediator and was the calming effect – not much of a partier, if at all. He and Paul would keep Mike the best they could on an even keel, but the main thing is, those guys were a huge attraction. A Road Warrior pop is a very real thing. It’s a reaction coming through the curtain that’s at a different level. It’s a badge of courage that those guys have taken on their next trip with them. Anyone that saw them come through the curtain and were lucky enough to be in the ring waiting to be their opponent and to experience something that you’ll probably never experience again – they were special and they were good human beings. They’re gonna be missed. They were both taken away way too soon.