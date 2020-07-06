Arn Anderson On How He Would Have Booked Roman Reigns

During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed how the WWE needed to establish Roman Reigns as a babyface better in order to make a heel turn work. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, it’s got nothing to do with his ability to work. And I’ve seen many, many many house shows where Roman would get the same partial booing. You know, you don’t notice it as much in the live events, because the pro reactions vs. the con reactions are probably 80/20 on the pro side. For TV, a lot of stuff gets pumped in, just because that’s the way they want the audience to react. Even though they’re not reacting that way. It’s for sure, force the reactions on the TV show when they’re really not happening to the degree that it appears they are.

Roman, #1 he comes through the curtain, he looks like a friggin’ movie star. You know, if your girlfriend is sitting beside you, she’s probably gonna stand up at least for the first time of the night. But for sure, she’s gonna go ‘Who is that?’ Which pisses most adult males, which is our audience, pisses them off. And Roman is a hell of an athlete. And he sells well, and he does — he has no weaknesses in his work.

But the fact of the matter is, Roman should have came through that curtain to this day, if he had a promo it was one or two or three Clint Eastwood lines, uncontested. And then he just kicks ass. He’s a Samoan killing machine, and that’s who he should’ve been. And when you try flipping guys back and forth from heel to babyface, heel to babyface, the audience gets confused. They don’t know who they can trust, they don’t really know what a guy’s attitude is because he flip-flops so much.

Roman Reigns should either still be a babyface from the first time they turned him right now, and with no switches inbetween, or he should still be an ass-kicking heel and you have that one turn that makes you special and different because it comes at a time that nobody expected it.

Now, I’ll give you an example. Let’s just say Roman had been a babyface all this time. And people used to do it forever … Dusty was a career babyface. Hogan, career babyface until the nWo turn, right? You know, these guys that were bigger than life, and they had that one turn. When Hogan had that one nWo turn, it was just massive. Now let’s just say — and we’re doing our Monday morning quarterbacking here, like we do sometimes. Let’s just say Roman was a babyface all this time. Well, Roman has been out now for a while, you know? With this pandemic, you know, the guy’s taking care of his families and his priorities and that’s his #1 deal. What if when Roman came back — because, you know, he’s had a groundswell of people that support his decision, obviously. What if the guy came back and day one, was his first heel turn? He’s been a babyface all this time, what if that was his first heel turn, with the caveat that ‘How dare you try to second-guess me where my family’s concerned and tell me where I should be and when I should wrestle, when it’s safe and when it’s not, and all these unknowns? Piss on all of you.’ You think you might have some heat?