During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson compared John Cena to past stars such as The Rock and Steve Austin. Here’s what he had to say:

I know it’s a lot more popular to be a Rock fan or Austin fan than it is to be a Cena fan. Maybe it’s where the company was at the time and what Hogan did to kickstart a revolution, and what Rock and Austin did to get their company turned around. The one thing you gotta say, and you’ve gotta give them credit for – go back and look at those ratings. They had numbers in the 8’s. That’s something – and you had other people on the card like DX and the Undertaker and all these other stars. But I think if you went back and gave credit to some of those – Mick Foley – some of those numbers that were so preposterous, there hasn’t been an 8 since then and there won’t be an 8 going forward. There are not that many people watching wrestling. It was one of those rare occasions where everything came together and stars came into alignment and it just exploded.

You can listen HERE.

