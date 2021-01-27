During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on John Cena’s reaction when he discussed with him the idea of A.J. Styles joining the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

If you remember, I sat John down and I don’t remember the year, the month, or the date. I could just feel that things were getting a little stale, and WWE needed a little influx of not just bodies and people coming from NXT – no knock on that – but seasoned veterans. People who were considered stars. I sat John down and said, ‘You know, John, there are some guys with the other company that we could steal and blend in to work with you.’ My conversation was that it was Bobby Roode, Cowboy [James Storm], and AJ Styles.

I said these guys can go. I’m talking about top-shelf performers, and they will freshen everything up. He looked me right in the eye, and at this time, John had 100 percent stroke, power, and it was his call on everything to do with him. He went, ‘Why would we want those guys? We make our own stars.’ So, yes, he was on my radar. AJ Styles is one of those rare talents that only comes along every 20 years or so that can just do it all. I knew that then, I know that now. It would be the same thing barring injury a year from now. Definitely on my radar, and I was pushing for the three of those guys.