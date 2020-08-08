Arn Anderson On How Vince McMahon Will Be Perceived In The Future, Cody Contacting Him About AEW

AEW producer and coach Arn Anderson spoke about Vince McMahon and Cody Rhodes contacting him about AEW on the latest episode of his ARN podcast. Highlights are below.
How Vince McMahon will be perceived in the future:
Well, it depends on what seat you’re looking at. Are you looking at it from a fan seat or you’re looking from a wrestler’s seat? It just depends on your view. Did he revolutionize the business as far as expanding it to having children, and females, and hoards of them as fans, and, you know, all the marketing, the marketing genius that he is? Yes. Did he take the one product that those of us as wrestlers put above everything else, the holy grail? The reason we all want to do this as children is the wrestling part.
Wanting to be known as an elite worker:
The bell-to-bell action he has put on a back burner as being of the least important things, and for a guy like me, once I got into the business, as much as I loved it and figured out, I made the right choice. My goal was not to be the World Heavyweight Champion, my goal was not to be the highest-paid guy in the business. But what I did want to be is I wanted to be one of the best workers in the business.
On Cody contacting him to join AEW:
Cody got a hold of me. I was just going to kind of wander off into personal appearances, and Comic Cons, and have Tony Hunter book me around the world for however long I felt like I wanted to do anything, and then I was just gonna go home and hang out. And he got a hold of me. He says, ‘hey! we got some exciting stuff going on here. I would love for you to be a part of it. I think you can bring a lot to the table. It’s going to be kind of a different concept. You would be with me as my head coach.’ And I had to think about that one for a second. Just going about through history, and the history I have with the family and me always being the antagonist to his brother and his father, and I went, ‘that’s an interesting concept’. I love to apply myself and get creative again. ‘[Let’s] see if we can make this work.
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Eric Young Says He’s Been Very Smart With His Money Prior To Re-Signing With IMPACT, Talks His Different Characters
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
- Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch