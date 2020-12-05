During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on feeling that Vince McMahon was punishing him by having Steve Austin pee on him during an angle. Here’s what he had to say:

Two people that were heavily involved in it was Jack Lanza, who was the backstage producer, and Austin, himself.

They both told me that they went to Vince individually and collectively, and said, ‘This guy’s really highly respected in the business with the boys and the audience as well. This is really demanding. Can we do something else?’ Both got turned down, flatly.

Do I suspect foul play and a reason in his mind to be doing it? Yes. Will it be very easy for his case to be, ‘Well, we don’t want to do it to Ric.’ It’s the same thing as if you went out, put Austin over, and got him ready for Ric the next big pay-per-view. You put him over clean in the middle. Same concept, just a different way to do it. To go about it would be his argument; it could be punishment for leaving the way I did in ’89.

He waits a long time. When he feels betrayed, he feels like you wronged him. And we were the very first guys to put our notice in during that era. I know he didn’t like it, and you couple that with some other things. But do I think that’s a possibility? Yep, I know that he waits a very, very long time if he feels like you have screwed him. I could possibly see that. It was just so degrading and demeaning if you looked at it on the outside in.

I’m a guy that– hey, do you know what popped up in my head when they first told me about wanting Austin to pee on you? My wife and kids. Their picture popped up right in my head, but that’s the reason I did it. I did it smiling because those are the people I’m responsible for. People may think that’s not true, but everything I’ve done in this business, every sacrifice I made, every time I had guy come to me that I respect and go, ‘Don’t do that, you’re Arn Anderson. You don’t have to do that, just tell them no!’ I went ahead and did whatever was requested to take care of my family. That’s my first responsibility on this earth, and hopefully I will be able to see it through and make sure I keep taking care of them for a while. I honestly believe that could have happened because it was just so personal.