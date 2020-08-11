Arn Anderson On John Cena Beating The Nexus In 2010, Talks The Anonymous GM Angle

AEW coach and producer Arn Anderson spoke about the John Cena and Nexus angle on the last episode of his Arn podcast. Highlights are below.

Calls the anonymous general manager angle hokey:

“I thought it was hokey. It was bad. You can’t have some phantom guy that’s got all the authority that’s booking all the matches. It takes that stretch of believability and goes way too far and I think it was cute for a week or two, but it still didn’t make sense unless you were going to have a reveal. You never had a reveal. That was the GM that nobody knew who it was that was making career decisions on people’s lives.”

On John Cena overcoming the Nexus at SummerSlam 2010:

“When you got down to the last 3 or 4 guys, you’re talking about overcoming that DDT on the floor, that probably would have been a closed door meeting with only 1 person that could make that happen because to anybody that knows anything about the business, why you would basically no sell that and become Superman and overcome all the other odds to just win is part of the reason Cena gets all the backlash from everybody that he does. All those that are anti-Cena, it’s for situations just like that. If all those minds you’re talking about are feeling the same way, that if John is going to win and survive, ok, but it should be by the skin of his teeth. Everybody can’t be wrong. So, I think they were correct in that. I think it hurt John more than it helped him. Even if you did have John sneak one out, a quick one, two, three, you can have that sink in for just a second and you can still have 3 of the Nexus guys there to go ahead and squash him.”

