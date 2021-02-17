During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke about MJF. Here’s what he had to say:

Now, he’s been given carte blanche to a degree right now. The kid is a tremendous worker. Part of him is a throwback to the late 80s talent, and then you spring forward to 2021, and he’s that guy. It’s like Richard Pryor in the day, but it’s Richard Pryor today in 2021, when some stuff is not acceptable and a lot of stuff is not acceptable. You can’t just say some things, and I think we go overboard with a lot of those politically correct no-nos. He doesn’t have any no-nos. You never know what’s gonna come out of that guy’s mouth. He pushes the envelope every single time, and I commend him for that. I also hope he’s smart enough to know to pull up a little short of going into bad taste and just being too much.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.