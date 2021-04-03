During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Nia Jax’s reputation for injuring wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

I can’t imagine she would hurt anybody purposely. I just don’t see that. I spoke to her many times and had a lot of her matches, had her on the road. If it’s anything, it’s just she doesn’t know her own strength. Let’s face it, she puts some torque on everything she does. It was like working with Vader sometimes, who was a big, strong son of a gun. If he was gonna do a moonsault on you, if he landed perfectly, it could’ve very well been Brad Armstrong that landed on you. If he was off a foot, buddy, it hurt, and you could get injured very easily because he was carrying a big frame. I think a lot of it has been the size difference between Nia and most of the girls and the strength factor. And the fact that it’s a rough business…..I don’t know how many of those injuries have been since we lost an audience versus when we had one, but that’s definitely a factor. If you don’t believe it, ask any talent the difference in going out into a cold arena and wrestling versus having a packed house and going out and wrestling.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.