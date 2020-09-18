During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Ole Anderson leaving WCW, citing that it was initially a shoot that turned into an angle. Here’s what he had to say:

He wanted to go home and watch his son wrestle, and things were red-hot with the company [WCW] and business had popped,” Arn said. “The Horsemen thing was over and he wanted to go watch his kid wrestle in college, and I couldn’t fully understand that then because I thought, ‘I mean, d–n, we’re doing good. This thing ain’t broke; it doesn’t need to be fixed.’ But Ole had plenty of money. He had his own destiny in his own hands, and when he said, ‘Hey, this is non-negotiable. I’m going to go watch every match he has.’ So, that turned into an angle to actually kick him out and make a change, so when it did start out, it was a shoot all the way until when we turned it into an angle.