During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on why he doesn’t consider the Styles Clash to be a dangerous move. Here’s what he had to say:

I know a lot of guys try to make guys’ finish look even bigger than what it is when it doesn’t need it. I’ll give you an example – Matt Hardy on his Twist of Fate is basically you twist into, the guy lays out, and hits on his stomach. It’s not a dangerous move. But I see guys that try to elevate themselves and make it more of a downward motion than a flat on their stomach motion, which it is intended to do and similar to a Diamond Cutter or RKO. It’s a belly bump, and the audience understands that. When guys try to make it bigger, there’s a risk of getting hurt. That’s one example. I would have to see on the Roderick Strong to know was he pushing too hard to make it a bigger bump? Was it a mistake on AJ? I don’t know because it’s not in front of me. I’m not a fan of anybody getting hurt because of recklessness. I hate recklessness in this business because nine times out of 10, it could’ve been avoided. But I bet you AJ Styles has hit that move a thousand times successfully.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.