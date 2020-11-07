During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on the way that the WWE booked Bray Wyatt earlier in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m opinionated and I have personal likes and dislikes just like we all do. I always thought that Bray Wyatt, who had the most creative of characters – that he came up with it and it was a part of him deep down – and that’s why he was able to pull it off. It wasn’t him playing a character, it just a sliver of the real him amped up and that’s always the characters that get over. I felt like he had a firm grip on it and he was a big, physical guy on top of that. But you’ve gotta win the big ones. You have to win the pay-per-views – whoever’s bright idea who thought it was ‘Well that character is over and he’s doing a great job and he’s a heel and you can beat him every pay-per-view,’ no you can’t. You should’ve been shoving him every pay-per-view and had that guy waiting at the end of the rainbow – if it was gonna be a Roman Reigns – to pay it off with.

But you’ve gotta go back and look at those records, and I believe he went 0-6 or 0-8 at some point – something ridiculous. You’ve gotta win, you’ve gotta win the big one…..each time that he got beat, it was diminished and it went down and it wasn’t a big victory. When beating Bray Wyatt was not a big victory for one of our babyfaces, you had to sit back in your chair and go ‘Damn, I didn’t think it was possible that they’ve killed this guy off.’ You’re talking about a horrible, horrible crime with a 300-plus pound guy that can move like that, with a gimmick like that, and with the entertainment and the guys around him – Big Red and Harper. You’re telling me you couldn’t figure out a way to not beat Bray that many times?