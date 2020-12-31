During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed the rumor that Vince Russo was a WWE plant during his tenure in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of people thought that. Believe it or not, they sure did. I guess it was probably because the fact that – if you’re in that chair, and this is just me. I’m not qualified to be in that chair and be responsible for a show and company that big. But to me, no matter what a talent had to say about my running of the company or disagreeing with the way I was going or the way I was using talent, I would’ve figured out a way to patch the holes and make it work.

One thing I can do is recognize talent and talent that can make a contribution, or I can go out and watch a talent three weeks in a row and tell you if he’s getting over. I’m able to spot that. With all those guys going home, and then you send Russo home – this thing is about to crack open. I think most of the thoughts and conversations that he was sent down to sabotage the company was because of his style of writing. Huge buckets of blood getting dumped from the ceiling on guys and just the wacky characters that he used. These weird names – General Rection and all that stuff. Having him sent down by Vince to kill the company, that was a little far-fetched, but there were very real conversations that it was a possibility.