During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Scott Steiner’s transformation into Big Poppa Pump. Here’s what he had to say:

Scott Steiner is one of the rare entities in the history of this business. When he first came in with his brother, they were a great tag team. I loved working with those guys. Thre are gonna be teams and talent that tell you ‘The Steiners ate me alive’ and all that, which is true. I was never put in that position just because I was positioned well enough in the business that if they trusted me, they knew I wasn’t gonna try to pull any bullshit with them. With all kinds of different partners, I had some great matches with the Steiners because they worked their ass off and gave as good as they got. Now, when Scott became Big Poppa Pump, he was unrecognizable. I’d never seen a guy transform his body – he had huge arms and was in great shape when he was young, but he looked like a guy that could’ve went on the stage without any prior experience and won Mr. Olympia in bodybuilding.

I’ve never seen anything like that in the business – a guy make that kind of change. He had that character, he had that rage and anger in him that was very real. Him in that role as the lead heel – it was a spectacle in and of itself. It was never lost on me. I would like at the guy and look at whoever else was watching with me and I would just go, ‘My God.’ That was about all I could get out because it was incredible. He was one thing in that era that you knew what you had. He was gonna come through that curtain and raise holy hell until he decided to come back through that curtain. You knew he was out of control and pushing the envelope and doing all the things in the name of being a heel that you could’ve possibly gotten away with during that time.