During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson went into detail on Sting’s injury in his match against Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions 2015. Here’s what he had to say:

The key is – and this is entirely up to the guy giving it you – you need to hit that buckle like right above your shoulder blades. Not with your neck. And I think Sting hit it with his neck, and that’s one of those things where there’s not that much margin for error. And to be honest with you – not being a precisionist – I wouldn’t wanna do that to a guy and trust myself to get it perfect. I don’t know that I would’ve ever wanted to take it, and I’ve been in the ring with some great workers. Anything I can’t see that’s behind me – I wasn’t a big fan of German suplexes or this buckle bomb because you can’t see where you are in the air, and you can’t adjust. It’s just a blind faith. Not that Seth was ever reckless – I don’t believe that or that he did anything maliciously. It just was an accident, and accidents happen in this business. And if you’re not used to hitting that buckle and it’s been years since Sting hit turnbuckles – to hit one that way where you can’t even see where you’re landing – it’s just pure accident. It’s all it could’ve been.

Believe it or not, the first thing was that he’s just doing a great job selling. I didn’t think he’s hurt his neck. That didn’t cross my mind. It wasn’t one of those things where he landed on his head or something obvious. It was just one of those things where ‘He’s really selling that great.’ And then obviously when the doctor was sent down and the referee gave the sign that somebody’s hurt, then it became ‘OK, him falling down like that, it’s gotta be something else and something else probably pretty serious.’ Normally, had it not been the main event, they would’ve just stopped that match right there and been over.