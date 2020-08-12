Arn Anderson On Taking A Pay Cut To Leave The WWE For WCW

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Arn Anderson discussed leaving the WWE to return to WCW and taking a $150,000 pay cut in the process. Here’s what he had to say:

The biggest reason was there was an a–hole named Jim Herd at the helm, and he figured out some way somehow when I came in for my meeting that I wasn’t worth as much to the company that had made a deal for he and I. And you’re not worth as much as you two guys were together, so we’re going to cut your contract by 150 grand over a three-year period. At that time, that was a lot of money at my house. And then he saw I was not happy as you could imagine.

And he went, ‘Arn, hey, no big deal. You can go back to Vince if you want. No hard feelings.’ That’s how little he knew about our business. What I’m going to walk back in the door with my tail between my legs, stick my head in the window fan in Vince’s office? See, if there’s anything left, go ahead and bury it.