During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson revealed that it was Alex Riley not being interested in advice from John Cena that ultimately led to his struggles in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

He seemed to gel well when they put him with The Miz (in 2010), but there’s a famous story that he was offered some help from John Cena and seemed less than enthused or interested, which would have immediately made its way back to the locker room and to the office. And I’m sure it was around that time that his water got cut off.