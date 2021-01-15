During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on how the rivalry between Cactus Jack and Vader was made by Mick Foley’s willingness to take punishment. Here’s what he had to say:

The key to the whole thing was, Cactus didn’t care. You beat him, abuse him, hit him with every piece of furniture in the building. It’s like the guy just would not stay down. He was just almost to a point of you could cripple him, but you couldn’t kill him. The guy just would not die. He would not stay down, and that made [Vader] even more vicious in all the stuff that he did. It was like Cactus built a career on getting slaughtered. It wasn’t because all the great offense he had and all the great storytelling, it was just the fact that the man would just take any amount of abuse you could dish out and at the end of the day, he was still probably the only one left standing.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.