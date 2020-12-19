During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on what he perceived as issues with how the Wyatt Family was booked. Here’s what he had to say:

Especially when it’s on the big ones. There’s a stretch where Bray went like 0-8 on pay-per-views. I wasn’t aware of it until somebody told me that. 0-8, in a row, which is even worse because it means every month he got to the big dance, and couldn’t go over. That’s a huge booking mistake. It just is. Bray Wyatt had such control of that character and still does. That guy lives inside of him somewhere. That’s what’s so scary. But with the other guys, Harper has proven what I’ve said all along and what a tremendous talent he is. Big Red is a killer, and Braun Strowman has gotten better leaps and bounds every week. The writing was on the wall. Those guys were in a situation where they could’ve been so dominant, and it was just another fumble. A lot of times you just put the wrong guy over on a big show.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.