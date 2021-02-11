During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Vince McMahon suspending Titus O’Neil for grabbing him during Daniel Bryan’s retirement ceremony. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll tell you what I think happened. Daniel Bryan is beloved my pretty much everybody that knows him. He’s just one of those guys that endears himself to you as being a legitimate guy. I don’t know anybody that doesn’t respect and speak highly of Daniel Bryan. I think the timing of him legitimately having to retire because of health issues – you saw how it affected him backstage. You saw how it affected the other talent that really care about the guy. I think it being such a somber, real moment that any other day it might not have been as bad – when Titus grabbed Vince by the wrist as he started to exit, it caught him off guard. He almost fell down.

I think that embarrassed him. It probably embarrassed him more than anyone else looked at it, but I think in Vince’s mind, it made him look bad because he almost fell. It pissed him off right away. I think in his mind, that was a big moment in one of the talent’s careers because Daniel was retiring. I’m thinking he probably thought to himself that this was not a time to be goofing and it got out of control really quick and flamed up. I don’t think there was any ill intention. I just don’t think Titus was thinking properly when he did it.