During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on why he believes his King of the Ring run is ultimately what led to Wade Barrett’s WWE career taking a turn for the worse. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, you can dissect the members of Nexus and what they had to offer. God knows they had it in them. You take Heath Slater for example – when given the chance, he did well with everything that was presented to him. Wade Barrett, too – he’s a big, tall, good-looking guy, good worker, very creative on his promos, everything. There were no holes in weight anywhere.

He was a guy that if you were to just continue to groom and build his character and take your time with him, God knows the limits this guy could have had. When you start fiddling with it – that whole King of the Ring thing concept to me was just dated, and it was a ‘haha’ act. And [I question] why they felt the need to put that on him. I think it damaged him more than it helped him.