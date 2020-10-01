During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on what it was like to work with Triple H behind the scenes. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s following the lead of his father-in-law. He’s putting forward the policies that Vince has laid out. I think he speaks well, I think he has a good grasp on the business. But I’ve always dealt with him – that’s the one blessing I’ve had, no one has asked me or have I volunteered to be in those meetings where they involve just the business end of what we do. Mine was always matches – setting up matches, setting up angles because he and I think a lot alike. I think he’s a bit of a throwback as far as his work back to an 80s style of worker……he’s a guy that could’ve fit in the 80s as far as how he works. He’s not a big high-spot guy and all that stuff. So I dealt with him more on the mechanics of matches and things like that. Sometimes he would ask my opinion on stuff.

