During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on where the WWE went wrong with Curtis Axel. Here’s what he had to say:

That kid can work. Under any circumstances, he can work. Now, what sounds bigger to you – Joe Hennig or Curtis Axel? That’s the problem. In second-generation wrestlers, when you have a dad or a grandad and they have all achieved great things in this business, why not build on that? Day one, walking out the gate, this is Joe Hennig, son of Mr. Perfect. That’s who he is day one. You don’t try to tell them he’s somebody else with a different name and that whole flimsy excuse of, ‘Well he’s never gonna be as good as his dad, so it’s gonna hurt him.’ Bullshit. It’s like if my dad was John Wayne and I’m walking in a cowboy movie, I’m immediately gonna get some interest. I think that was one of the mistakes because the guy had talent…..when you have new talent, you have to bring them in and introduce them like stars. If the company doesn’t look at them like they’re a star, the audience isn’t gonna look at them like they’re a star. I think that’s the biggest mistake that was made with Joe.

