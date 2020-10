During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson revealed Gordon Solie to be his number one voice in wrestling history. Here’s what he had to say:

Gordon Solie. I don’t think JR or Tony will not afford me that one. I think Solie was JR’s hero……it was my era when I was a fan. To have him talking over my matches blew me away. That was my era and who I grew up on. I enjoy both Tony and JR’s work but Gordon Solie would be the man for me.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.