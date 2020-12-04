During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on why he doesn’t think TLC should be its own PPV. Here’s what he had to say:

You limit the talent, you limit the creativity of the producer, and the fact is, you can only hit somebody with a chair so many ways. You can only climb a ladder so many ways. You go through a table and break it – OK, it’s broken. Other than just having one, maybe two complete TLC matches – sometimes you can bookend them and have two – but a TLC match, when it was done by the right guys, was so spectacular and so awe-inspiring. If you really built the show with normal matches, and you had one TLC – hell, devote an hour to it and let those guys have full reign of everything that night and it was the only time you saw somebody get hit with a chair, put through a table, or tipped off of a ladder. It could stand alone as a single main event and make that brand special. But when you start breaking it up and have some kind of gimmick in every match, by the end of the night, pretty good chance you’ve seen everything you could possibly do. There are some very creative guys that have been in those TLC matches. And then there’s the danger factor for me, which was always something to consider.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.