On a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on why The New Day gimmick connects so well with the audience. Here’s what he had to say:

When they came through the curtain, you were gonna have fun. Xavier Woods can no more play a trombone than I can or my dog can. Some of the sounds that came out of that were horrifying, and that was part of the entertainment. Big E – an 800 or 900-pound squatter. Kofi Kingston – just a superstar waiting to happen. And this combination of those guys – here’s one of the intangibles that you can spot or I can spot or some of the fans can spot. When it’s very real, you see it. Those guys love each other, and they love being partners, and they love performing, and they are having the time of their life. And that comes through. That’s something you can’t fake, and that’s something that you can’t pretend to be doing. Those guys really are a team. They care about each other, and the bond they have is just there. You know it talking to them, and you know it watching them perform. That’s the reason those guys got over.

