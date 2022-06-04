Arn Anderson discussed the lasting effects of COVID-19 during a recent Arn Anderson’s podcast.

The legendary wrestler noted he is learning to breathe all over again.

“I am well aware of the fact that I’m having some breathing issues and that’s been a listening issue for a couple of our listeners that basically made it intolerable. I get it. I understand,” he said.

“I hear it from my wife and my boys pretty much daily. But just to let you know, I’m a survivor of COVID and a pretty severe bout I had the one time. The second time was not as bad, but the first time probably affected my breathing forever. Sometimes it’s labored and I’m learning how to breathe all over again.”