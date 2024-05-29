Arn Anderson will soon no longer be “#AllElite.”

On the latest episode of his Arn Live podcast, the pro wrestling legend revealed that he will be parting ways with AEW when his current contract with the promotion expires at the end of May in a few days.

“Well, I haven’t been just blowing my horn or blowing anybody’s horn or blowing this out of the water trying to make a bigger deal out of it than what it is, but one thing people know that I am very appreciative to have been in this business for 42 years,” Arn said while breaking the news on his show. “I have often said that this business does not owe me anything, I owe it everything. Here on the tail end of my career, I have been very fortunate to work for AEW and Tony Khan for the last four years, and I have been under contract. He’s a great, great human being. He has taken the wrestling business and given it another option and another whole different category of what professional wrestling is perceived to be or can be or will be or has been. So I just wanted to say thank you to everyone that worked there. They were all exceptionally great. Tony, we appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business.”

Anderson continued, “The limited time that I have left I want to spend with Brock, because I think Brock has aptitude and attitude. I think he will be A big player for somebody. I just got to get him some experience and that’s where I’m gonna devote my time is to helping develop Brock and teaching him and if he comes along like I think and hope he will, it will be sooner than later. So I just wanted to say thank you to Tony. Believe it or not, on doubleshot day, the 31st is the last day on my contract. I just want to say thank you. I appreciate everything. That goes to everybody that works there. All my friends, Tony Schiavone, JR, all those guys, all the talent. [Dean Malenko], obviously, Billy Gunn, all that crew. [Jerry Lynn]. Everybody was great. So I just want to say thank you and see you down the road.”

Check out the complete episode of the Arn Live podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.