Arn Anderson has a big idea.

The Enforcer spoke about how the WWE WrestleMania 40 card was shaping up, specifically in the main event scene, on the latest edition of his ARN podcast. At some point Anderson pitches a wild way for WWE to rid themselves of two world championships. He pitches a four-way between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

Well, I’ll bounce one off of you. If you want to make it interesting, Fatal 4-Way. Winner Take All. Consolidate the two titles,” Arn pitched. “I go back to the Fatal 4-Way. Now you have that consolidation, the winner consolidates the championships and you only have one. Each time, if you have that going in, think about this and build in the match. Every time Roman gets covered by somebody. There’s a mad scramble to make a save. Every time Seth gets covered by somebody, there’s a mad scramble to make a save so they’re having to save each other because they can lose their championship without losing the fall.

Speaking just on Cody Rhodes “finishing his story,” Anderson states that he wants the American Nightmare to get a solidified win and not secure the victory with a roll-up or crossbody.

If he’s going to fulfill his dream, he needs to do it with his finish, 1-2-3, and if I’m the other guy that gets beat, I want to get beat, not by a roll-up with a handful of tights. I want to get beat by your best stuff. What is your best move? That’s what you’re going to beat me with. Not something, crossbody, roll through, handful of tights. That don’t work. I want to see it and know that’s it. I want to hear, ‘1-2-3,’ new champion.

You can check out the full ARN podcast below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)