When fans think back on Bash at the Beach 1996, the conversation almost always begins — and ends — with Hulk Hogan’s stunning heel turn and the birth of the nWo. Yet for at least one WCW legend, a very different moment from that night left an equally lasting impression.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson reflected on the opening match of the show: Rey Mysterio Jr. versus Psychosis. Anderson described watching the bout from backstage in near disbelief, struck not by storyline twists or star power, but by the sheer creativity unfolding in the ring.

At the time, Anderson had little firsthand exposure to Lucha Libre. What he witnessed that night felt completely foreign to the traditional American wrestling style he knew. The speed, aerial risk-taking, and seamless execution left him stunned—not just because the moves were innovative, but because they were performed flawlessly in front of a live audience with no margin for error.

That match helped symbolize a turning point for WCW, which was actively broadening the mainstream audience’s exposure to international wrestling styles. While high-flying Lucha Libre is far more common today, the Mysterio–Psychosis encounter was eye-opening in 1996, even to seasoned veterans who thought they had seen everything.

Nearly three decades later, both men remain tied to the industry. Psychosis continues to wrestle selectively, while Mysterio has openly acknowledged that retirement is approaching. Still, his passion endures, fueled in part by sharing the business with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

For Anderson, the irony is clear: on a night remembered for one of wrestling’s biggest betrayals, it was a match with no shocking turn at all, just pure innovation, that never left his mind.

What Fans Should Know

While Bash at the Beach 1996 is most often remembered for Hulk Hogan’s heel turn, the event also played a crucial role in changing how American audiences viewed in-ring wrestling styles. The opening bout between Rey Mysterio Jr. and Psychosis wasn’t just a great match, it was a cultural introduction. For many fans and wrestlers alike, it was their first exposure to full-speed Lucha Libre on a major U.S. stage, showcasing athleticism and creativity that felt radically different from the heavyweight-driven norm of the era.

It’s also worth noting how influential that match proved to be long-term. What felt groundbreaking in 1996 has since become foundational to modern wrestling, with high-flying offense now expected rather than novel. Mysterio would go on to redefine what a global wrestling star could look like, while Psychosis helped legitimize Lucha Libre performers as more than novelty acts. In hindsight, that opening match didn’t just kick off the show, it quietly helped push the industry toward a faster, more diverse future that fans now take for granted.