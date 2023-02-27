Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised the way that WWE brought back Cody Rhodes after he had jumped ship from AEW. Now, Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else.

Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.”