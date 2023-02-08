Tonight’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Rush. If Danielson can pick up the fifth straight win tonight, he will earn the Iron Man Match against AEW World Champion MJF at AEW Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco.

AEW’s Arn Anderson recently discussed the Danielson vs. MJF match on his “ARN” podcast and provided the following comments:

“Bryan Danielson is the classic example of the top shelf way to get a guy over and it’s because he goes out every show and wrestles his butt off and he wrestles up to the talent that’s at his level and he wrestles down to the talent that’s not quite there yet. And he makes everything interesting, everything competitive. He knows what split, 70/30, 80/20, 50/50, he knows how to conduct that to where when the match is over, the most important thing in any match is when it’s all said and done, the match had to have got over. Now, in the process, if both guys got over as well, great. If only one got over, great. But you got to get the match over, the story, what are you trying to do, that’s the most important thing and Bryan Danielson is one of those guys. He knows that. Jon Moxley knows that. And they bring it. Notice that I didn’t mention the champion?

That will be the night that he has his christening and crowning. He pulls that off and meets all the expectations, I’ll be the first one to go up and shake his hand. You know, I’ve been around a long time, I’ve butted heads with some really tough guys, some real bad asses. So you can’t walk in a room and tell me how tough you are. You can’t tell your girlfriend how tough you are. With as far as I’m concerned, you got to show me, so that’ll be the night. He’ll have everything, you know, at his disposal. An Iron Man Match is awesome. You better be in shape. You better not eat late. You better make sure you stretch out good.

You better hydrate that morning because it is one of the most grueling matches there are. It can go for an hour and whoever has the most falls, that will be the winner. And for anybody who’s never wrestled for an hour, it ain’t easy. There’s not a handful of people in this industry that can go out and wrestle an hour. Proof is worth. Show your medal. I get blowing your own horn. I get tooting your own horn. Nobody was better at it than me. Confidence is great. Being cocky is great because it gets a guy pissed off and gets him off his game a little bit. The best thing you could do is get a guy rattled in the ring and get him pissed at you because he’ll make mistakes. MJF has all the ability and all the promise in the world. But in that kind of match, on that night, with that opponent, no better choice of that to let me know exactly where you are in the business.”