Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about being part of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW.

“Great with everybody. There were so many characters. I think it was one of those times that we had such a huge amount of talent in that group. Paul Heyman is managing us. Obviously, you see where his career went. Madusa was as athletic as she could be. The talent itself, when you got Rude, Austin, Zbyszko, Eaton, and I’ll put myself in there, you have some tremendous performers. It’s just the timing wasn’t right for us to actually be featured or pushed. It could have very easily been, but it just wasn’t our time.”