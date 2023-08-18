Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Jim Ross leaving WCW for WWE in 1993, Ross later hiring Anderson as a producer in WWE and more. Here are the highlights:

On Jim Ross leaving WCW for WWE:

“You know, what looked like at the time, a bad move, you know, with JR and having him do, sell what? Sell what? What was he selling? (syndicated television programs.). What, what a waste of talent. Yeah. A guy that brings emotion to what you’re watching on TV. But had he not left, all the other things that happened after that in the wrestling industry were all for the better. Mm-hmm. So that’s one of those What ifs. You know, thank God that he did leave, and the business was better for it. Who would look at that any other way than being a huge loss for the company? I wouldn’t say I liked it. You know, because, in those days we were out in the ring performing, we didn’t always get to see the show back. You know, there were a lot of weeks that I wouldn’t get to see the show. You knew when you were performing what you were doing, but you didn’t have the opportunity to hear how the announcers were spicing it up and making it better. And, once you went back and watched the show, you know, whether you had it taped or whatever the deal was in those days, you realize, man, does he add to the excitement of what’s going on in the ring? And you fully appreciate him.”