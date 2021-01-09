Legendary pro-wrestler Arn Anderson recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss his current work in AEW, which sees the Enforcer as a coach to top superstar Cody Rhodes. Hear what Anderson had to say about working with the American Nightmare below.

Says he told Dusty Rhodes he’d keep an eye on Cody:

Well it’s a very real thing sometimes with Cody. With all of the experience he has and is polished and is smart and the wrestling IQ that he has now, and the business IQ that he has, he gets caught up in the excitement of the match a lot of times and will do something that is not necessarily good for the way he’s perceived, but the way the match goes soon after that. I’ve never been someone who thought when you had a guy down you should take your foot off the pedal. Cody will sometimes take his foot off the pedal to do three ridiculous push-ups. I can’t even do three push-ups still so that doesn’t impress me and it’s a pause that I have to call him on because a long, long time ago when he first started with WWE, I was talking to Dusty and I made him a promise. ‘I’ll keep an eye on Dustin,’ who—Dustin was fine, he was already a veteran. I said, ‘But I’ll keep an eye on Cody and I’ll make sure that I’ll look after him and I will guide him when I can,’ and I have kept that promise. I think he still needs it. I think it’s comforting to Cody to sometimes be able to take him out of the gameplan and get a different idea that he likes and goes, ‘Yeah, if this comes up, we’ll try that.

On using his experience to help Cody continue to succeed: