During the latest edition of his ARN podcast AEW manager and legendary wrestler Arn Anderson revealed that his son, Brock Anderson, is under a developmental deal with AEW, and that he’s super proud of how much he’s already progressed. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On WWE banning leg slaps:

“The leg slapping needs to go away. It’s like, when Bobby Eaton threw a punch and he smacked himself on the shoulder, but I beg anybody to tell me they saw it. He was just that good. If you’re that good and nobody can see it, slap your leg. If you’re not, don’t give away some of the magic. Most people concentrate that leg slap doesn’t land at the same time that the boot does which really makes it look worse.”

Says his son has signed a developmental contract with AEW:

“He absolutely does. He has been signed to a developmental contract. He’s continuing to train. He’s at all the TVs. He’s been around the coach’s room. He hangs out a little bit during the day and has the opportunity on any given television day to be in the room with Dean Malenko, Dustin Rhodes, myself, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, all sitting around in that ring, Jerry Lynn, bulls**tting. Can you imagine the number of years of experience and the stories that he’s getting to hear sitting in that room and the knowledge he can acquire just listening? He’s a real student of the business. He watches everything and listens to podcasts. He’s a bit of a historian and he really works hard in the gym, both in his workouts and lifting weights. He’s certainly bypassed me. I can’t even work out with him anymore. He’s too strong. He’s picking up the basics and the fundamentals. I think when he’s ready to debut, I mean, we’re always super critical of a new talent that we see. Wrestling fans are fair but judgemental and they will judge him accordingly. He won’t be without training and having paid some dues. He’s not going to get any special treatment.”

Says he’s proud of his success so far:

“I think you’re going to be happy with the product that you see. I’m really proud of his success so far. It was one of the reasons I was holding on as tightly and for as long as I did with WWE because there was no AEW and I was just trying to stay connected in the business to get him through college, which we did, almost. I wanted to get him a position with NXT and the camp down there, the Performance deal. I wanted to get him started in the business and then once he got settled in, and that’s still true today, then if nobody wants me anymore, I’ll be happy to go home and just be a fan and watch on TV with everybody else. That’s one of the things I’m really looking forward to and I want to see him contribute to the business in a very positive way.”

