On the latest edition of his ARN podcast legendary wrestler Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on the AEW relationship with other companies, and reveals that he wishes he could have tagged with Mr. Perfect. Highlights are below.

Thoughts on the NJPW/AEW/IMPACT relationship:

“I truly believe that one year ago, or a little more, AEW went on the air and helped open up new avenues, new interest in the wrestling business which helped Impact, New Japan, Ring of Honor, it just created a new interest in the business. I feel like New Japan and their style and their television show is so different from Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor is so different right now than Impact. They’re all different from AEW. I think it gives you a lot more options and a lot more things to watch. There’s going to be some crossover talent on some of these shows which makes it even more interesting.”

Who he wishes he could have tagged with:

“Curt Hennig. No doubt, Curt Hennig. Oil and water, totally different. I can’t do any of the stuff he can do, but I think that’s what would have made it interesting.”

