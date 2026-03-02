Arn Anderson built his reputation during the 1980s, an era where psychology, pacing, and methodical storytelling defined the in-ring product. Today’s wrestling landscape looks very different, with high-risk maneuvers and rapid sequences often taking center stage. Anderson admits that evolution worries him.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Anderson did not mince words when comparing modern wrestling to his era.

“I’m terrified. I respect the girls and the guys of today’s wrestling industry, but scared to death too,” Anderson said. “I see things happening in the ring that you can’t protect yourself on. Anything going backwards – German Suplex – you can’t protect yourself because you can’t see where you’re going. Stuff off the top, going through tables, things that are dangerous.”

His concern centers on risk accumulation. A German suplex involves being thrown backward over the opponent’s shoulders, often landing on the upper back and neck. Even with proper technique, visibility and control are limited. Add in top-rope dives and table spots, and the margin for error shrinks quickly.

“If you look at me, I’m beat up, and I didn’t do any of that stuff!” Anderson added. “I’m just worried that, in five years, we’re gonna have a casualty list about that long. And I hate it for the young guys and girls, because they feel like they need to go to that level to get the audience’s approval.”

From a biomechanical standpoint, repeated high-impact landings increase cumulative trauma. Wrestling has always carried injury risk, but the frequency and height of modern aerial offense amplify force exposure. Anderson argues that the pressure to escalate spectacle may be accelerating that wear.

“I know this: I hear almost on a weekly basis who’s dropping out due to injury,” he said. “It was not that way when I was in wrestling.”

To be clear, Anderson did not dismiss today’s performers. His tone reflects concern rather than condemnation. His solution is simple in theory but difficult in practice. Dial it back. Preserve longevity.

Wrestling evolves in cycles. What was once considered extreme becomes routine. The tension between spectacle and sustainability is not new, but it is sharper now than ever. Anderson’s warning raises a practical question about balance. How far can innovation go before the cost outweighs the reaction?