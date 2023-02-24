Arn Anderson sees big things for Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Enforcer discussed this topic during a recent episode on the ARN podcast, where he stated that Hobbs has all the potential to be a big star with the promotion, and could eventually become a world champion.

Anderson later states that Hobbs does need to be put in matchups with talents of a higher caliber, adding that more reps is how one really succeeds in the wrestling business. Highlights from Anderson’s podcast can be found below.

Says Hobbs needs to be put in matches with guys that have more experience:

I think if given a little more time [and] a little more experience, Will Hobbs. Powerhouse Hobbs. He has all the athletic potential. He is a quality human being. A beast. He can turn it up. He’s explosive. He just needs to be in a bunch of matches with guys that have more experience than him and he will pick it up just like that. A lot of time for Powerhouse.

How getting reps are the key to success in the business:

He’s got all the tools. He’s got a level and he just needs reps. Reps are the key, guys, to this business. These guys that you see out there that are so good, the Bryan Danielsons, Ambrose, all those guys, all the top shelf guys that can perform, it’s because they’ve had thousands of matches. Fans are looking at these kids out here on our show, AEW, and some of them have had under 50 matches. A lot of them between 50 and 100 [matches]. I’m talking about for their career. For us, that was three months work.

Hobbs recently stated in an interview that he hopes to get more time on AEW television. You can read about that here.

