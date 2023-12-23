Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the worst and best parts of being part of the Four Horsemen.

“Wasn’t the worst part? There wasn’t. The best part was being. Especially now. You gotta remember that I was still considered a rookie when I got to Jim Crockett Promotions. I’d been in the business for three years, and in those days, we kind of looked at it. You really weren’t considered a veteran till about four and a half, maybe five years in. You were looked at like being a matron. Do you know what I’m saying? And to be in the same interview and looking into that camera with Ole Anderson. Tully Blanchard. J.J. Dillon. Ric Flair all sharing a promo. Can you imagine? That’s surreal for a kid like me. There was just learning the business and had been given a gift of being an Anderson and being a horseman and being able to cut out 40s of that valuable interview time. And take the lead.”

