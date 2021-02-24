Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about the WWE Elimination Chamber 2011 and how the company had the original chamber to be built with it not being wrestler-friendly in mind.

This show featured two chamber matches – John Cena, CM Punk, Sheamus, John Morrison, Randy Orton, and R-Truth in a Chamber match for the WWE Championship – and Edge, Rey Mysterio, Kane, Drew McIntyre, Wade Barrett, and The Big Show. Also, the card included The Miz vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler and Daniel Bryan vs. Ted DiBiase Jr.

“The fact is, for 9/10ths of its existence, that cage was built not to be, talent friendly. I got to admit, I walked around and there were very few padded spots. A lot of it was chain link I know it was designed to look dangerous, but when it really becomes dangerous, who are we working here? Who are we ribbing? There were not very many soft spots. The way it was designed, there weren’t a whole lot of things you can do in there because you were trapped. There wasn’t a lot of excess room on the roof of the cage where you could go up top and stand up and do a lot of stuff without a soft place to land anywhere, or at least a safe place to land and your choices got really small. They (the wrestlers) did not like it. They did not enjoy it. Of course, it was a main event that had World Title ramifications.

If you were a top guy, you wanted to be in it even though you knew it was dangerous. I heard them talking. They weren’t kidding, ‘I expect to get hurt tonight in that cage just because of the construction.’ But still, it was a main event on the show. It was a main event payoff. It positions you in a scenario where you can try to be creative and come up with something different. There were a lot of challenges, but a lot of positives as far as the guy that walked out of there as the winner.”