The legendary Arn Anderson recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, which included the Enforcer’s thoughts on why the AEW-fanbase started booing Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he still can’t figure out why fans started booing Cody:

“All Cody does is go out there, be handsome, be in good shape, do some incredible stuff, take a Diamond Cutter off the top of a ladder. He does everything you could possibly do to endear yourself to the family or to the audience, I guess I better call them. They are our family, but he does everything he can do to try to endear himself and they boo the crap out of him. I’ve tried to figure it out. I don’t know. If anybody has the answer, please let me know so I can slap it into him because I’ve tried everything.”

Praises AEW President Tony Khan:

“I sing Tony’s praises all the time to anybody that will listen, and it’s not just because he’s my boss. It’s because of the kind of man he is, the kind of human is, and the kind of wrestling boss he is. You know, if the fans haven’t figured it out, and I’m pretty sure they have by now, he listens. He asks questions. ‘What do you want to see? Who do you want to see? What do you want AEW programming to be,’ versus guys in the past that say ‘Here’s what we’re putting on television. Here’s our product. Take it or leave it. This is what we’re giving you.’ And when you have someone that understands wrestling fans like that and actually is concerned, and more so wants to produce a product that they’re going to enjoy, that they can call their own, that’s who Tony Khan is.”

