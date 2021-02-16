Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about his opinion of AEW having a working relationship with Impact and NJPw.

“Absolutely. 100%. I truly believe that one year ago, or a little more, AEW went on the air and helped open up new avenues, new interest in the wrestling business which helped Impact, New Japan, Ring of Honor, it just created a new interest in the business. I feel like New Japan and their style and their television show is so different from Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor is so different right now than Impact. They’re all different from AEW. I think it gives you a lot more options and a lot more things to watch. There’s going to be some crossover talent on some of these shows which makes it even more interesting.”