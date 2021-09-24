During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio AEW manager and coach Arn Anderson spoke about Cody Rhodes getting booed on this week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam, and gives his opinion as to why the fan-base may have potentially turned on the American Nightmare. Highlights are below.

Says the good thing about fans is that they will always be honest:

Wrestling fans are awesome. The reason I love them so much is they are so honest. When you’re great, most of the time, they’ll tell you. When you suck, they’ll let you know. I can see it and hear it. There are rumblings, not about Cody being the flagship or the face of the company because he carries that badge and I agree that he should because he can get the word out about our product and he does a great job. The fact is, without being one of, if not the best wrestler in the company, how many people are going to actually listen to him? Hollywood is a grand thing if that’s all you’re doing is Hollywood. Right now, he needs to concentrate on getting his wins and losses turned around and earn the fact that when he opens his mouth, people listen. Right now, I’m not too sure. Hollywood is a positive thing in a lot of case, I’m not sure if it works for Cody in this situation,” he said, seemingly speaking from an in-character perspective.

Thinks Cody’s ventures in Hollywood may be the reason, comparing his situation to John Cena and The Rock:

I don’t pretend to be a mind reader, but I’m trying to get in the head of a wrestling fan. The most talented guy and the number one guy in Hollywood right now is The Rock, no disputing that. John Cena was a guy who always said he was dedicating 100% of his time to the fans, to the company, to the business. When he started doing movies and was no longer with WWE, I think fans possibly, I’m not putting words in their mouth, may have felt betrayed that they got their support behind these guys and when they got red hot, they took off to Hollywood. I don’t think that’s the case, they earned everything they got and they deserve a chance to pursue other things. That may be, ‘Cody is going to get red hot, do all these shows, and he’s not going to be around anymore.’ I think they might feel a little bit, I don’t want to say betrayed but slighted a little bit.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)