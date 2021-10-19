During the latest episode of his ARN podcast AEW’s Arn Anderson spoke about his “glock” promo that he cut on Cody Rhodes, and how he hopes to use the attitude to better the Nightmare Family faction. Highlights are below.

Says he’s not actually packing heat:

Well times are a-changin aren’t they? Attitudes are a-changin. No, no [I’m not packing heat]. I may be carrying a little heat but I don’t know. Who knows, you know? Old people, you can only push ‘em so far and they get dangerous.

How he and Cody Rhodes need to change their attitudes:

I did not name him Brock [Anderson] because of that. Incorrect and Glocks are purely, as long as everybody gets it, are defensive mechanisms, only. But it has — there’s been some attitude changes necessary, mine for one to begin with, Cody [Rhodes’] for another and we’re starting to get a little different feel when we talk and strategize and we’ll see. It’s gonna be very, very interesting the next month.

Says the old Arn Anderson is back:

Absolutely not, absolutely not [Arn said in response to if people will see him pull out a gun on the throwback Jim Crockett Promotions episodes] but I can tell you this; there is a new attitude coming from a place long ago. Those that remember, you can hear some stuff like in these promos. You know, that was everyday occurrence of toeing the line, you know, on promos back then. But there wasn’t such an emphasis on, ‘Oh, you can’t say that. Oh my God, you’ve crossed the line.’ But the old Arn Anderson is back, if only for a brief time. Attitudes are gonna change around me and it’s my way or the highway and the t-shirts reflect it.

