Arn Anderson discussed The Four Horsemen during a recent edition of his podcast.

Anderson, Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard were the original members of the group alongside manager JJ Dillion. They became a top faction in Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW.

Arn, Ole, Ric, Tully, Dillion, Lex Luger, and Barry Windam are set to reunite at Starrcast V on July 30th, the night before Flair’s last match.

“When you say that group of Horsemen will probably be the only time we’ll be together, it’s not out of anger or anything negative. It’s just out of necessity,” he said. “You know, everybody’s lives are headed in different directions. This may be the only chance you get to see that group together”

Anderson also talked about managing his son against FTR:

“We also got an enormous match, the biggest match probably that I’ve been involved in for a couple of decades. Brock (Anderson) and Pillman with myself (in the corner) in Webster, MA June 10th against FTR with Bret Hart in their corner. That’s huge.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co