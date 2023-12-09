Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin and more. Here are the highlights:

On what made people believe Steve Austin could be a top guy:

“Workhorse machine. He has lots of energy and all of his matches. Solid work. Good look. And, you know, Austin was way ahead on psychology for a guy that had been in the business. Not that long. I mean, if you really think about it, I don’t know how long at that point, but just a few years, right? Yeah. He was catching on. He was destined.”

On the importance that Ray Traylor brought to WCW:

“I think that he has used well from day one, and he has used his entire career like he should have been. I mean, he walked in big Bubba Rogers was kicking ass right away. And everywhere he went, there was no mudslide anywhere where they weren’t used improperly or anything like that. He was used well the entire time. I would say that he was in the business. And that helps. Yeah, the audience catches on. When you push a guy properly, they go, ‘Oh, this guy’s going to be a star.’ They’re using him. They’re doing all the right things with him when they don’t do the right things with you. Sometimes, the audience. So it’s, ‘Oh well.’ This guy will be gone next week, and they lose faith. It’s up to the office to push and promote you the proper way. And from day one. Boss was the boss.”

