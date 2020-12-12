Arn Anderson opened up on how John Cena would become the top guy in WWE as well as his longevity in the company.

The legendary wrestler did so during the latest episode of ARN on AdFreeShows.com. Anderson credited Cena’s durability and being dependable as key factors to his success.

“I think he does get credit and it pisses a lot of people off to admit it. A lot of them are there to see John and his opponent. God knows the kids are there. One thing that is crystal clear is that, in an era, that this is an adult male sport, the kids will still come out to see somebody that is their hero and John is definitely that guy. That’s for sure. It is incredible that for ten years, he can sit atop a company that has that many stars and runs that many shows. 10 years is a hell of a run consecutively. “A couple of things that play into that is John is very dependable. John never missed a match or a house show. He is durable. He never got hurt very often. If you bought a ticket to see John, you didn’t get there and say he was injured at RAW so we are going to make a proper change to the card. You didn’t have any of that and that means a lot to the fans.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription